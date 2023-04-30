Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that ICCI would work with National Press Club (NPC) for the better development of the city and uplift of the local economy. He said this while visiting NPC Islamabad to congratulate its newly-elected office bearers. He lauded the role of NPC for the welfare of the journalistic community and stressed that the government should provide better facilities to the journalists to enable them to serve the nation more effectively.

He demanded that CDA and all housing societies in Islamabad should reserve a specific quota of plots at discounted rates for the business community, journalists, lawyers and labour class. He said that NPC should cooperate in highlighting the key issues of the business community that would help in better growth of business activities. He assured that ICCI would cooperate with NPC in resolving the issues of the journalistic fraternity.

Anwar Raza President, Azhar Jatoi Senior Vice President and Khalil Ahmed Raja Secretary, NPC thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting to congratulate them. They said that the business community is playing an important role in the economic development of the country and NPC will extend its support in highlighting their key issues. Both sides discussed problems being faced by the economy and agreed to make joint efforts for their redress.

They also agreed to maintain close liaison to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan. Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president ICCI said that both bodies are working for a common cause to serve their members and stressed for closer cooperation between them to achieve their common goals more effectively. Zafar Bakhtawari, former president ICCI and secretary general UBG called for a think tank of business, journalistic & lawyers’ communities and labour unions. He said that the drive against corruption in Pakistan has badly damaged the image of the country, affected the economy, disappointed the youth and discouraged investment. He stressed that such activities should be banned in the media.

Afzal Butt, president PFUJ said that NPC and ICCI would make joint efforts for resolving the issues of the city and economy. He said that ICCI had organized a successful all-parties conference in collaboration with NPC and said that both bodies should work together in future to promote the country’s national interests. Muhammad Shabbir Malik, Raja Imtiaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Babar Chaudhry and others were in the ICCI delegation. A Nazir Charan, Ghazanfar Abbas & Myra Imran Vice Presidents, Ms. Nayyar Ali Finance Secretary, Aslam Lurka, Waqar Abbas, Tallat Farooq and Shakila Jaleel joint secretary, NPC and others were also present at the occasion.