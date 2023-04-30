Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 8 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate the crimes from the city.

The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Ali Shah and recovered 60 litres of liquor from his possession. Likewise, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Jawad and recovered one wine bottle from his possession. Similarly, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Saqib and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Ayaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Azaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. During the crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested 03 absconders from various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained. On the other hand, the officials of Industrial Area police station apprehended 3 wanted members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft incidents and recovered stolen cash worth Rs 03 million from their possession.

The Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending 03 wanted members of thief gang involved in numerous theft incidents. Police team also recovered stolen cash worth Rs 03 million from their possession. The accused were identified as Fakhar Abbas, Shajar Abbas and Ali Aqdas. A case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway