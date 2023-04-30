Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his anger at the action of Punjab Police and said that he strongly condemns the illegal raid on Parvez Ela­hi’s house. Imran Khan issued a statement on so­cial media and said, “I strongly condemn the illegal raid on Parvaiz Elahi’s house without respecting the dignity of the women and families in the house. We are witnessing democracy in Pakistan.” “There is no respect left for the constitution, court orders or fundamental rights of the people.” He said that the law of the jungle and fascism is ruling the coun­try, all this is a part of the London plan prepared to break our morale and crush Tehreek-e-Insaf. Imran Khan further wrote that first they attacked my residence and now the group of criminals and their patrons are doing the same with Parvez Elahi, this kind of brutality was not seen even during the Musharraf era. Chairman PTI said that does the state have the courage to enter the houses of the Sharifs and Zardaris who are looters and money launderers? Maintaining this he stated, enough is enough, he will give the nation an action plan on how to stand against this destruction imposed on our constitution and our democracy.