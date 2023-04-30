Share:

Chairman PTI Imran Khan while addressing a large gathering through video link said the country is at the verge of destruction and only elected representatives should take on the matters. The caretaker governments have lost their legal mandate, Supreme Court’s judges instead of dwelling into internal disputes should fight to uphold constitution.

Addressing the workers via video link, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was distressed by the opening of courts at midnight. Apart from the courts being opened at night, I have never criticized the courts. I have always respected court decisions because the nation that does not have justice cannot be independent. They (PDM) used to tell me earlier that if you want elections, dissolve the assemblies and now when we have dissolved the assemblies, they are making excuses.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan have further said that if the government agrees on conducting elections by dissolving the National Assembly till May 14, we are ready to accept the single-day elections throughout the country. However, we smell a rat in dissolution of the assembly after the budget. If you want to present the budget, then face elections and come with a popular mandate before tabling the budget.

PTI chairman said that whoever wants to make the budget will have to contest the election first, only then they will make a budget with careful consideration because they will have to face the public in the next five years. They want to divide the judges and if their efforts become successful and the Constitution is desecrated in the country, then whoever comes to power will make the law according to his whims.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan also urged all the judges of the Supreme Court that the nation is seeing towards them. 90 days have passed and the caretaker governments have became illegal. The caretaker governments were tasked to hold elections, but they did nothing about it. “Why are the caretaker governments still in power and who is behind them? We only hope for justice from the Supreme Court" Mr. Khan questioned.

Imran Khan also said that since the thieves have came to power, they have destroyed the institutions. Nine lakh Pakistanis have left the country yet. The sanctity of privacy of Pervez Elahi's family was violated. Public is infuriated and if the hope of elections is lost, the situation will become worse than Sri Lanka.