I am writing to express my concern about the inadequate supply of water and its potential impact on human health. It is widely known that water is crucial for human survival and its shortage can result in various health problems.

The World Health Organization recommends that an adult should consume a minimum of 2 liters of water per day to maintain good health. However, in many parts of the world, access to clean water is limited, and people are forced to use contaminated water sources. This can lead to the transmission of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid fever, and dysentery, which can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

Furthermore, the lack of water can cause dehydration, resulting in fatigue, headaches, constipation, and even kidney problems. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to dehydration, which can have significant health consequences for them.

It is crucial to address the issue of water scarcity and ensure that people have access to clean water. Governments, organizations, and individuals must work together to improve water infrastructure and implement sustainable water management practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

SHAISTA,

Lahore.