ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 135,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 134,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1442.71 feet, which was 44.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 29,500 cusecs while outflow at 40,000 cusecs. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.60 feet, which was 70.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 54,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 50,900, 44,900, 36,800 and 8,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.