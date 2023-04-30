Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday urged the relevant authorities in Petroleum Division, Sui Companies, and PSO to make necessary efforts to improve their liquidity as early as possible.

He chaired a meeting on reforms in energy sector at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum, Auditor General of Pakistan, MD SSGCL, MDs and CEOs of Sui Companies, and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the energy sector, and discussed viable proposals to introduce reforms in the energy sector in order to improve cash-flow, specifically in the gas sector. The finance minister urged the relevant authorities in Petroleum Division, Sui Companies, and PSO to make necessary efforts to improve their liquidity as early as possible. He emphasized that it is the priority of the government to address the issues of liquidity and performance of SOEs of the energy sector to enhance economic growth of the country.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) at Finance Division. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, MoS/Chairman RRMC, Tariq Bajwa SAPM on Finance, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Revenue, Secretary Finance, chairman FBR, and other senior officers from Finance Division, FBR, and RRMC attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the current economic and financial outlook of the country. He shared that in spite of challenges, the government is determined to set the economy on a positive trajectory through introducing reforms in various sectors in order to achieve economic stability and growth. The chairman of the Commission presented an interim report containing recommendations of the Commission to the finance minister.

The finance minister further appreciated the efforts of the RRMC in recognizing issues and challenges in the exiting taxation system and for devising valuable suggestions for reforms in the revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and tax payer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth. The meeting deliberated upon the suggestions being put forward by the Commission and agreed to come up with business friendly tax reforms after interacting all the stakeholders. The finance minister extended his best wishes and absolute support to the Commission to ensure fast track implementation of the reforms. Chairman RRMC expressed his gratitude to the finance minister for taking keen interest in the process and for his kind support for comprehensive reforms.