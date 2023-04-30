Share:

Islamabad is considered one of the most beautiful capital cities in the world, second only to London. As a nation, we should take pride in this accomplishment. The city was built in the 1960s to replace Karachi as the capital, and it is well-known for its modern architecture, shopping malls, green belts, and scenic locations.

Despite its beauty, there are concerns about the increasing pollution levels caused by the construction of numerous roads and bridges. This is a worrying development that could impact Islamabad’s status as a world-class capital.

As a resident of Islamabad, I feel sad about the current situation and want to see immediate action taken by the government and concerned authorities to address this issue. It is crucial to restore the green belts, plant more trees and plants, and implement sustainable development practices to ensure Islamabad remains a clean and green city.

We cannot afford to lose the status of our beloved capital, and we must take measures to prevent it from becoming a polluted and dirty city like Karachi or Lahore. It is our responsibility to keep Islamabad clean and maintain its reputation as one of the most beautiful capital cities in the world.

In conclusion, we should cherish and preserve the beauty of Islamabad and take collective action to combat pollution and protect our city’s reputation. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

DANIAL TANVIR,

Islamabad.