MULTAN - Jannat-ul-Baqi Day was observed against the demolition of holy shrines on the sacred land of Hijaz about a century ago. In this connection, the protesters took out rallies and organised Majalis. In Multan, the main Majlis was organised at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams where the Ulema condemned demolition of Jannat-ul-Baqi and de­manded its rebuilding.

Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen led by Allama Iqtidar Naqvi and others took out a rally from Darbar Hazrat Shah Shams, which culminat­ed at Daulat Gate.

Meanwhile, a protest meeting was also organ­ised which was addressed by MWM Secretary General Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan. MWM central deputy secretary Musawar Naqvi, central public­ity secretary Allama Azhar Abbas Shirazi, provin­cial organiser Allama Ghulam Shabbir Haidari, district president Allama Ejaz Hussain, Basharat Qureshi Sabir Hussain Khan, Allama Ali Sajjad Naqvi, Maulana Jafar Hussain Qureshi, Azhar Ab­bas Baloch, Zameer-Ul-Hasan, Kamran Haider, Ijaz Zaidi and others were also present.