Share:

The Kaghan-Naran road is closed for all types of traffic following the melting of a huge glacier, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told here Sunday.

The NHA official also told that work on removing glaciers and cleaning the road is going on rapidly at Chitta Katha on Naran Road. He said that the route was also blocked from another big glacier at Guriya Chinch Naran. The work will be started after the cleaning of this glacier on Guriya Chinch, he informed.

The spokesman of Tourism Authority Muhammad Saad advised the tourists to take good care during the tour to Kaghan and Naran valleys. Tourists should avoid traveling to Naran, he said and added, to ensure the safety of tourists, the district administration, NHA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Tourism Authority and Kaghan Development Authority are jointly working on a priority basis to clear the road from the melted glacier blocked the road.

He said the tourists can contact Tourism Helpline 1422 for any information or emergency. Tourism awareness information is being published regularly on social media platforms, the spokesman of Tourism Authority added.