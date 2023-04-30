Share:

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Sunday released latest figures of the ongoing seventh population census.

According to the official statistics released by the authorities, Karachi’s population had increased by 1.6 million to rise over 17.6 million, according to the latest figures.

Moreover, Sindh’s population has jumped by 6.46 million to reach 54.31 million.

Hyderabad division came in second with a population count of 10.19 million people, followed by Larkana division with 7.9 million people.

Sukkur division had a population count of 6.19 million people, while Shaheed Benazirabad division had a count of 5.9 million. The smallest division in terms of population was Mirpurkhas, with a count of 4.9 million populace.

Recently, the federal government extended the date of the ongoing digital census process for the fourth time after failing to conclude the process within the given deadline.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) announced a fourth extension to the digital census process and fixed April 30 as the last date.

Prior to this development, the census process was due to be concluded in early April, however, it was first extended till April 10. Later, it was extended till April 15 for the second time and then April 20 for the third time.

According to the bureau, the fourth extension was approved to complete the verification of population data and growth rate in some districts, whereas, the institution witnessed undercounting of population in major cities.

It added that the PBS recorded a low population count in seven districts of Karachi including Central, South, West, East, Malir, Keamari and Korangi.