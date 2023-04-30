Share:

An 8-year-old boy was raped by his student along with his accomplice in Punjab’s Khanewal.

According to police, the incident was reported in the nearby village of Khanewal.

The rape-victim kid has been moved to the hospital after he fell unconscious. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the teacher and his friend over the rape charges.

Earlier this month, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Karachi, Surjani Town area.

Police said the body was found in a manhole near the Surjani Town area.

According to details, a six-year-old girl was missing from Karachi’s Surjani area on Tuesday [March 04], and a day later her body was found in the manhole near her house.

The police officials declared the death as an ‘accident’ after which the girl’s body was shifted to the hospital for a medico-legal process. The police surgeon confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.