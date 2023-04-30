Share:

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has denied allegations that the meat of captive elephant Noor Jehan was sold after her death at Karachi Zoo.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the KMC said reports regarding the sale of the elephant's meat were baseless and untrue. "There is no truth in the news circulating on social media regarding the sale of meat of the zoo's elephant Noor Jahan," Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's said.

The KMC clarified that international experts and vets supervised the postmortem and burial of the female elephant and members of international animal welfare organisation Four Paws were present. "The pictures and footage of each and every moment of the female elephant's postmortem and burial are safe with KMC," the statement read.

The KMC has also announced that it will take legal action against those spreading such rumours to defame KMC and the country. Noor Jehan died due to prolonged health issues and the other female elephant kept captive with her, Madhubala, is likely to be shifted to Safari Park before Eidul Azha due to severe criticism and outcry about its living conditions.