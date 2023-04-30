Share:

peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority (Kp-CTa), in partnership with the Tourism wing of pakistan armed Forces, is organizing a three-day festival called “Jashan-e-Baharan” from May 12 to 14.

The festival will be held at Kharasha-Khwa stori Khel in Orakzai District, to promote tourism in the province, especially in the merged districts. according to a press release issued by the Kp-CTa spokesman on saturday, the authority is utilizing all available resources to promote tourism in the adjoining districts of the province.

The festival will feature cultural stalls from all provinces displaying traditional food items and sports competitions, including Jeep races, cycle races, cricket, volleyball, paragliding, karate, motorcycle races, tug-ofwar, and tent pegging. The festival will also showcase musical performances, traditional Khattak dance performances, recitals by local poets, and a spectacular fireworks display. Bakhtiar Khan, Director General of KpCTa, stated that Orakzai was opened for tourists before eid-ul-Fitr and thousands of tourists have visited the tourist spots in the area. Furthermore, many tourist destinations in Orakzai, such as Kalaya, samana, Gulistan Fort, Feroze Khel, Ziara, Landok, Nanawar Cave, Khalawat, Toi Khala waterfall, and spinkai, have been opened for tourists to promote tourism in the region.

The purpose of organizing the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival in the Orakzai tribal district is to invite tourists and locals to participate in tourism and cultural activities. The initiative will not only promote tourism in the region but also strengthen employment and the local economy, according to the DG tourism authority. Furthermore, camping pods will be installed at samana Orkazai to provide accommodation for tourists and allow them to enjoy the beautiful scenery. During the month of ramadan, local youth were provided with regular training in tour guiding and tourism-related workshops to raise awareness about tourism among the people and facilitate tourists visiting the region.