LAHORE - Minister of State Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has announced to celebrate the Labour Day in a dignified and grand manner on May 01. In a statement, the Minister said that directions have been issued to all provincial leaders of PPP to start full preparations regarding the Labour Day. Muhammad Ali Bacha said that the constitutional right of forming a union by the laborers was being taken away from the workers, which is injustice to them. He said that the PPP is standing with the workers, farmers, youth and the poor and will support them till getting their rights. He said that in the government of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the employees were given due shares in the national institutions.