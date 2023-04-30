Share:

LAHORE - Sindh Information Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Digital Media In-charge Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that decisions should be made on the basis of evidence, without succumbing to influence of any powerful or popular people. Addressing a press conference at the PPP Secretariat here on Saturday, he said that law and justice should be the same for everyone in the country. He said that accountability should be carried out without differentiating among people. He said Imran Khan wanted dialogue on his own terms and conditions, which was impossible. He said that former prime minister was seeking help and concessions from all sides. Sharjeel Memon said that the PPP considered that negotiations were a solution to every problem; however, dictation and conditions under the guise of dialogue were not acceptable. He said that the Constitution, democracy and Parliament were supreme in Pakistan. He said the PPP wanted to show the truth to the common man. “The state should treat all of its subjects equally,” he said and added that the state should not treat some citizens with love and some with hatred. “I understand that there is inflation in the country, and the root of this evil is Imran Khan, who did not fulfill the agreement he reached with the IMF, “ he added. The Sindh Information Minister said PPP was not part of the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] and neither it had the ministry of finance; however, the party was with the people who were in trouble and Imran Niazi was responsible for all crises. He agreed to a questioner that elections must be held on time, but added that suo motu should be taken on merit. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision regarding foreign funding case was not based on personal preferences. He said that the ECP wrote in the verdict that foreign funding was received by the PTI. He said a hundred suo motu notices should have been taken in that case as 50 bank accounts were kept hidden by the PTI chairman. He asked where did go that money. To a question, he asked whether it was not a crime to throw petrol bombs on police. He said if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was allowed to get funds from India, then let every political party do so. “We cannot take even a single rupee for politics from friendly countries,” he added.