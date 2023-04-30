Share:

A man killed his ex-wife and her husband out of spite in Lahore on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place in Lahore’s Badami Bagh area, where the main suspect Zakir along with his son and other accomplices killed his ex-wife Yasmeen and her husband Imran. He had plotted the murder in grudge and anger over the slain woman’s second marriage.

The officials further said all suspects except Zakir were arrested by the Shafiqabad Police during a blockade. Weapons were also recovered from them.

Later, Zakir and his son were also arrested, who had managed to escape through a bus, after the suspects in police custody apprised the officials about them. The weapon used in the murder was also recovered from the suspects.

Police added that Zakir had abducted his and also the victims’ daughters, who have been rescued.