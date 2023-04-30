Share:

HYDERABAD - ‘Mitti Ke Putlay’ was a Pakistani film revolving around the struggle and rights of the labours who grabbed the Linen award at the Tashkent film festival. According to a report on the Showbiz website this fabulous film was directed by Ehtesham, produced by Nadeem, and they both mutually wrote its script. The music of the film was composed by M. Ashraf and Muslehuddin MKP and was released on 24th Feb 1974 but not clicked at the box office despite its sensitive subject, story, music and performance of the legends, however, received applause from the audience.