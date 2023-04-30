Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has said no one would be allowed to take ‘illegal’ steps.

Reacting to the raid at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president and former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, Mohsin Naqvi said he is in Medina and getting the information about the raid.

I have learned that a team went to arrest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during which Salik Hussain also got injured.

A day earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team along with a heavy contingent of Punjab Police raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s house, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

At least 25 individuals, including servants working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister, were arrested by the police during the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action stopped after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.