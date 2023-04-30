LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HA consulting for the implementation of Safe Cities projects in Sialkot and Muridke. The projects involved the installation of more than 600 cameras in Sialkot and 550 cameras in Muridke, connecting Ferozewala, Factory Area, Muridke City, and GT Road Sheikhupura to Lahore. PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan told media that the HA consulting would provide consultancy services for the projects, overseeing design, civil works, technical architecture, and system integration, as well as assisting in contractor prequalification and hiring.
Staff Reporter
April 30, 2023
