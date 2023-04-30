Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Satur­day signed a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU) with HA consulting for the implementation of Safe Cities projects in Sialkot and Muridke. The projects involved the installation of more than 600 cameras in Sialkot and 550 cameras in Muridke, con­necting Ferozewala, Factory Area, Muridke City, and GT Road Sheikhu­pura to Lahore. PSCA Managing Di­rector Muhammad Kamran Khan told media that the HA consulting would provide consultancy services for the projects, overseeing design, civil works, technical architecture, and system integration, as well as as­sisting in contractor prequalification and hiring.