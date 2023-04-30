Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited Palosai here on Saturday and condoled with the family of late Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor. Maulana Fazlur Rehman performed the dastar (turban) of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s brother Maulana Muneer. Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and grant courage to bereaved family members. Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was the asset of the party and his services will be remembered for a long time.