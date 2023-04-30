Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), a socially responsible corporate, has partnered with the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) to provide quality health services at doorsteps in various districts across Pakistan. Under the OGDCL CSR programme, the partnership aims to enhance health services in local communities by establishing and operating upgraded health facilities in various forms.

As a socially responsible corporate, OGDCL has been serving communities by providing treatment and medicines through various health facilities. However, with the growing demand for enhanced health services at doorsteps, OGDCL has partnered with IHHN to cater for health facilities at identified OGDCL operational fields. Under this partnership, IHHN will establish and operate health facilities, and OGDCL will sponsor the establishment and operational expenses of all the facilities. The managing director and CEO of OGDCL, on the occasion of the MOU signing, commended the efforts of IHHN and said, “OGDCL believes in equal opportunities for all, resulting in community well-being and transformation of their lives through quality services.”

The founding president of IHHN, on the occasion of the MOU signing, expressed his pleasure and said, “We at IHHN are honored and delighted to partner with OGDCL for well-being of our communities through access to high-quality, free-of-cost healthcare. Access to healthcare continues to be a huge challenge in Pakistan, and OGDCL’s commitment to addressing this emergency is most admirable. I’m sure that this partnership will go on to benefit countless people across Pakistan.”