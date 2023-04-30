Share:

In a good news for already inflation-hit people, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the government for lowering prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

According to sources, the price of petrol can be reduced by five to seven rupees and the price of diesel has been proposed to be reduced by eight rupees per litre. However, the prices of petrol and diesel can also remain unchanged.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will make consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on OGRA recommendations. A final decision regarding prices of petroleum products will be taken today (Sunday).

For the next 15 days, the new prices of petroleum products will be applied after 12 midnight (Sunday). It should be remembered that the price of crude oil in the brent oil market remained at 77.72 dollars per barrel.