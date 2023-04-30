Share:

KARACHI-Over 100 people were rescued when a fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building on Sharea Faisal, destroying few offices, police and rescue services said. The Ferozabad police said the fire broke out in the 12-storey Mehdi Tower, located in PECHS Block-2. Area SHO Inam Hasan Junejo said that the fire erupted on the second floor of the commercial building and spread to other offices. Soon the building was engulfed by smoke which could be seen from far away.

He said that around 150 people were present in the building and rescue teams shifted them to safety. No loss of life was reported. Five fire engines were dispatched and they managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts lasting for one hour, said a Fire Brigade official. However, he said that only one office located on the second floor was gutted in the incident. He said that staff concerned was present during the firefighting operation at the said office.

While the fire official said that the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the area SHO suggested that it was caused by a short circuit. Earlier this month, a man was killed and over 100 rescued from a fire that erupted on the third floor of multi-storey Arkay Square (Extension) on main Shahrah-i-Liaquat in New Chali near Boulton Market.

In March, a huge fire erupted in the 12-storey Port Way Trade Centre on Sharea Faisal when one of the panaflex banners hanging on the commercial building caught fire because of some electric short circuit.