LAHORE-Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19 will be eager to make a winning start in the series when they take on Bangladesh U19 in the four-day match starting today (Sunday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Pakistan U19 team arrived in Dhaka on 26 April and have had two practice sessions at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium following an 11-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The upcoming series between Pakistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 promises to be an exciting contest, as both teams will be looking to gain an edge over their opponents. Besides a four-dayer, both sides will feature in five 50-over matches and a solitary T20 from 6 to 17 May.

The series also provides an opportunity for Pakistan U19 to improve their performance from their previous series against Bangladesh U19 in November last year in Multan. Saad Baig’s side lost the three one-dayers 2-1 and leveled the two T20s 1-1. The only four-day match in the series was drawn.

The tourists will expect their captain Saad and right-handed middle-order batter Wahaj Riaz to carry their form in the upcoming series as the duo struck centuries in the second innings of the four-day match played between the two sides at Multan Cricket Stadium from 4 to 7 November.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh U19 under Sharear Sakib will be looking to build on their good run from the previous series, where they dominated the one-day format. The hosts will be eying to take full advantage of home conditions and clinch the series at home. Saad Baig said: “We had a two-day preparation session in Chattogram, which allowed us to acclimatise to the conditions and get accustomed to the challenges of playing in Bangladesh. Additionally, we had an 11-day camp in Lahore, where we worked on our skills and strategies for the series. “We have a talented group of players who have worked hard in the lead-up to the series. I expect each of them to step up and contribute to the team’s success.”

PAKISTAN U19: Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand (vc), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Amir Hussain, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, M Ibtisam, M Ismail, M Tahir, M Tayyab Arif, Obaid Shahid, Sajjad Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Wahaj Riaz. Abidullah, Ikramullah Tareen and M Zulkifal (all reserves).