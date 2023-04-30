Share:

PESHAWAR - State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan has advised the health authorities to capture a picture of a patient being admitted to hospital under Sehat Sahulat Programme for ensuring transparency.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the requirement of capturing patient’s photograph would be mandatory from April 25, 2023. In order to enhance the gatekeeping mechanism and transparency in-term of patients treated under Sehat Sahulat Programme, it is advised to all health facilitators (HFs) to capture a picture of patient before the admission. All panel hospitals are advised to arrange a webcam at the HFO Desks, for identification management and records of the patients admitted under Sehat Sahulat Programme.