PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday people would never forgive those who had ruined the progressing country.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N leadership, attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif and others, via video link, he said on one side, negotiations were being held for the sake of the country while on the other side, there was a fight to safeguard vested interests and to degrade the country and its institutions. “No one is ready to guarantee for those who ruined the country for three years,” he added.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on the country’s economic and political affairs and the party’s matters.

Mr Sharif went on to say that the PML-N-led federal government had to take immediate steps to control skyrocketing inflation adding that policies should be made to give relief to people before elections. “All political parties should contribute to the country’s development,” he added.

The former PM said his party had pushed the country to the path of progress after a lot of hard work which was washed away by enemies in three years. “People will never forgive them and they will have to save themselves from such people,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the session, said the government would soon announce a piece of good news for the people. “The relief package will lessen the troubles people are facing,” he added.

The PML-N would decide on holding elections in the country on one day after consulting with the allies, he said. “We have been struggling to put the country on the path of development for a year,” he added.