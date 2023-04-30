Share:

The federal finance minister announced that the price of petrol would remain at Rs282 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs 5 to Rs 288 per litre.

The federal government on Sunday revised the prices of petroleum products across the country.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the price of kerosene and light diesel oil per litre was reduced by Rs 10. He said that the current prices would continue till May 15.

It should be noted that Ogra had proposed to reduce the price of petrol by 5 to 7 rupees per liter and the price of diesel by 8 rupees per litre.

Ogra, while giving another suggestion, had also proposed that the prices of petroleum products could be maintained to meet the budget deficit.