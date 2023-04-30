Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over record wheat production of 20.75 million metric tons in the country.

Chairing a meeting on purchase of wheat at the official level in Lahore, he said despite rains and floods last year, the bumper crop of wheat is a testament to the government's timely decisions and excellent governance.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant provincial and federal departments to buy wheat directly from the farmers, so that the farmers get full benefit.

He also directed to ensure timely purchase of wheat and to take strict action against hoarders.

The Prime Minister asked the relevant institutions to increase their wheat procurement target in order to ensure uninterrupted wheat supply throughout the year.

He said required resources for obtaining specified quantity of wheat should be provided through banks.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is preparing a strategy for next year to further increase wheat production in the country.