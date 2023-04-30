Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed for taking effective measures to ensure improved power supply during the summer season.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The minister briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the power sector.

The prime minister also directed for expeditious completion of new power transmission lines to provide all possible relief to the consumers.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), Rao Muhammad Ajmal and Irfan Dogar on Saturday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the matters related to their respective constituencies and the political situation were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.