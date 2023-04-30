Share:

PESHAWAR - Women and Men Volleyball Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region League under Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt got underway here at Agriculture University Peshawar on Saturday.

Director Distance Education University of Peshawar Dr Noor Zada and Director Sports Hazara University Khalid Jalal Shah graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Volleyball Women and Men League wherein five teams each of the Women and Men from as many Regional including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu and Peshawar are taking part. Regional Sports Officer Bannu Shafqatullah, Peshawar Team Manager Rahm Bibi, Mardan Team Manager Mohammad Asim and other personalities were present Before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to the guests.

Former Pakistan team skipper Abdur Rahim Khan and national women team skipper Urooj, the two selectors were also there to select two teams each of the Women and Men to represent the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming coming national league. On the first day, Hazara, Bannu, Swat, Peshawar and Mardan regions participated in women’s competitions, while Mardan and Bannu’s teams played in men’s competitions. While the duties of the scorer were performed by Yekhi Jan, umpiring Muazullah and Anwarullah supervised the matches.