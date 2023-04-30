Share:

FAISALABAD - Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry demanded on Saturday that the FIA and the government should investigate audio-leaks to bring the responsible to book. During media talk at his residence here, he commented on yet another audio-leak and said more than half dozen audio- and video-leaks had surfaced, which proved the PML-N apprehensions that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017 under a well-thought-out strategy, but the judicial system was not taking any action on these leaks. He said that in 2013, Pakistan was facing hydra- headed monster of terrorism and load-shedding and was tagged as a failed state, but Nawaz Sharif flushed out these menaces and launched game-changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that at that time, the world community was of the opinion that Pakistan was once again at the takeoff position as its GDP was around 5.8 per cent, stock exchange was performing well and the dollar was within the limits, but unluckily former chief justice Saqib Nasir gave such a verdict which changed the entire socioeconomic and political scenario. He said he was the person who was, actually, responsible for the current dismal situation of Pakistan. He alleged that Saqib Nasir was the mastermind of the ‘Imran project’. At that time, no one was accepting that harsh truth, but now audio and video leaks were proving the PML-N claims. He said that in 2017, dollar was at Rs 100, bread was available at Rs 2 and GDP was at 5.8 per cent, load-shedding and terrorism were completely eliminated, but now dollar had jumped to Rs 290, bread was available for Rs 20, while terrorism and load-shedding had returned to the country.