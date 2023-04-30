Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have taken effective action against drivers violating traffic rules. During the last 24 hours, driving licences of 11 law breakers have been suspended for serious violations, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police Safe City and Traffic Division have issued thousands of challan tickets for various violations so far, including over-speeding, red signal, lane discipline, signal violation, zebra crossing and one-way violations. Under the e-challan system, 11 driving licences have been suspended on the basis of application of 10 points registered against the driving licences for serious violations of traffic rules.

These suspended licences include Islamabad and other district licences. In this regard, legal notices have also been issued to the law breakers for serious violations of traffic rules, the spokesman added. Due to the effective strategy of the e-challan system and the data link with the Excise and Taxation department, fatal accidents and other traffic violations have significantly reduced. A copy of the challan for non-payment on time is being pasted in the master file of the vehicle with the help of Excise and Taxation office and it has been ensured that the owners under the challan will not be able to transfer the vehicle or motorcycle to another person until they pay the fine amount.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that the safe city e-challan system is getting substantial results and due to excellent monitoring under the e-challan system, fatal accidents and other violations of laws are reducing significantly. Ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens and maintaining an integrated traffic system in the city is one of the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police, he maintained.