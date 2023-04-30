Share:

A promising development has revealed that the country’s polio cases are now primarily restricted to South KP. This was detailed by the WHO Director-General in a report that stated that all reported cases since January 2021 had been from the polio-endemic districts of South KP. The reason why these cases are restricted to this area remains the difficult geography of the region. This leads to problems of accessibility for the oral polio vaccine.

Progress on polio has continued since 2000, resulting in a reduction of the virus and a decline in the number of cases. While the risk of transmission has not been eradicated yet, and there remain periodic detections of environmental samples outside of the reservoir areas, the progress shows that doubling down on the virus is effective in containing it.

It is even more promising that the genetic diversity of wild poliovirus type 1 has declined at the start of 2023, and the operational plan targeting Southern KP is being implemented. There is much opportunity to eradicate polio in Pakistan, and this report emphasises this.

Southern KP faces challenges such as a lag in development, limited access to public services and facilities, shifts in governments, violence, and more. These challenges are unique to the area and require addressing to make a difference. Using and collaborating with local actors, incentivising vulnerable communities by enhancing public service delivery and trust will help. The geographical challenge can be countered by using innovations in tracking and tracing worker movements. Additionally, improving motivations and compensation for frontline polio workers will help, and interventions such as including more women workers could also be impactful. At the end of the day, the fundamental factor will be government commitment to administrative action against the disease. This should trickle down to government tiers and fill programmatic gaps and challenges.

The key to eradicating polio is an effective multi-actor system that allows technical assistance and implementation. If cases can be restricted after prioritising the campaign, they can be eradicated as well.