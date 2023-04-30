Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2023 to parliament for reconsideration after observing that the amendments brought earlier in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 were sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

The National Assembly on April 19 passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The National Assembly on Friday during a hurriedly called sitting passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a tweet today, the President’s Office said: “The President sent back the bill to the parliament under Article 75 (president’s assent to bills) of the Constitution.”

In a tweet today, the president sent back the piece of legislation, in terms of clause (1) (b) of Article 75 of the Constitution, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

President Alvi stated that the previously made amendments to the NAB law were already under hearing in the Supreme Court.

He observed that without considering the implications of a pending matter, further amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 should be reconsidered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier sent the said bill to President Alvi for ratification, Alvi added.