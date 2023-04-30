Share:

LONDON-“Any one of the thousands of people that I met or was introduced to on any given day could easily have said: ‘You know what, you’re an idiot. I’ve read all the stories about you and now I hate you and am going to stab you’,” said Prince Harry, in a witness statement for a court case that once again threatens to rewrite what we know about the Royal Family. His statement, in a pre-trial hearing this week about phone hacking, is a remarkably frank self-portrait that veers from being angry, outraged and obsessive to often apparently being in a state of flight or fight. Prince Harry believed his battles with the tabloid press put him at risk from a public that had been turned against him, depicting him, in his own words, as a “thicko”, “cheat”, “underage drinker” and “irresponsible drug taker”. We also learned that this isn’t going to go away - with Prince Harry ready to break the taboo about a royal in the witness box, by making it clear that he will give evidence in person in court, if not in this case then with others being brought against other newspaper groups. It’s becoming increasingly clear that he has the money and the resolve to go toe-to-toe with the newspapers. And his opponents in this case - News Group Newspapers - have equally made clear that they reject his accusations and that he should have brought these claims years ago and they are out of time.

Harry’s language, not the usual dry stuff of legal documents, illustrates his readiness to go the distance. He doesn’t just oppose the other side in this case, he labels their behaviour “utterly vile”, “disgusting, immoral and a complete abuse of power” and says they had a “devastating impact” on his mental health. And it’s understood that his statement is a “toned down” version of the original.

There is a political undertone that might have got lost in the royal soap opera. Harry accuses the press barons of creating a “stalemate society, where they can enrage the public over the most mundane and petty things, to distract from the critical issues for our country and communities”. This hacking case, where he claims stories were based on illegally obtained information, hits all of Harry’s buttons. The claims are linked to his loss of his mother, his sense of grievance towards his brother, his outrage at press behaviour, fears for his family’s safety and his palpable sense of disappointment in his father for wanting to keep the tabloids “onside”. Prince Harry is no stranger to dropping royal bombshells, but this court case against News Group Newspapers, which hasn’t even reached a trial yet, has already produced an extraordinary barrage of claims and revelations. Much of this was about the serpentine relationship between the Royal Family and the press. The most headline-grabbing revelation was that his brother Prince William had privately reached a settlement with the publishers of the Sun and the former News of the World. The purpose of exposing this, according to the court submission and to sources close to Prince Harry, was as a way of showing evidence that the newspaper group had recently been willing to settle a hacking claim and so they couldn’t say that Prince Harry’s legal case was too late.

But given the timing, only a few days before the Coronation, it was seen as rolling marbles under the parade, disrupting the royal narrative when it was trying to look most unified.

This was strongly rejected from those close to the US-based Prince Harry who say he’s coming to London to support his father and the revelation about Prince William’s deal was only about the hacking case and nothing to do with his relationship with his family.

Harry also would have had no control over the timetable for the court hearing. But it shows how this strange mix of public figures and private lives can be seen from such different perspectives. And there is no mistaking a mood of brotherly distrust.

Royal commentator Tina Brown told Andrew Marr on LBC: “They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the Coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice.”