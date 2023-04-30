Share:

After years of debating the privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) finally approved a rental offer by the New York City Government (NYCG). The three-year deal is expected to bring in profits worth $18 billion at least, and enable the Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIA-IL) to save up on the exorbitant costs incurred by retaining the asset. But once again, there is hesitation that when push comes to shove, we might retract our approval and give in to indecision once again as well did multiple times through the years. If such a situation arises, the government must be cognisant of the fact that this offer is as good of a deal that we will ever get.

Recently, the NYCG had been directing the debate surrounding the hotel towards a conversion as a world heritage site and becoming inoperative entirely. Through months of negotiation, Pakistan has been made an offer that we cannot refuse. The city’s government offered a three year rent deal through which the PIA-IL would be able to make $7.4 million, $5.3 million and $6.1 million in profits each respective year. This means that the government could earn $18.8 million in net cash flows, instead of incurring a cost of $160 million over the same period. To say that this is our saving grace would be an understatement given the economic condition of the country.

To further ensure that the deal goes through, the ECC has instructed the creation of a four-member team to further look into the agreement and offer the available balance of $1.145 million for the reopening of the hotel. However, the specific conditions for this deal have to be negotiated still and given our track record, this could bring some trouble in the future. Our government must ensure that it sticks to this offer because otherwise, we have an asset that we are unable to do anything with, leaving it to incur millions in losses. At least with this deal, we will get a steady income for the next three years, and the NYCG’s initiative to house migrants in the hotel will be of some utility to those struggling abroad. This is the first and only break-through we will get when it comes to the Roosevelt Hotel and it is imperative that we stick to it.