ISLAMABAD - Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are same pages as Foreign Minister, Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari upcoming visit to India. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the minister said PTI is unaware of the current political scenario and foreign affairs, adding it is doing dirty politics for reprehensible and negative motives. She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to deliver a historical address. The presence of a foreign minister in SCO would be in the best national interest of the country, she added. Shazia Mari claimed that incompetent PTI chief Imran Khan had destroyed the image of the country internationally as he did not aware of foreign-related affairs.