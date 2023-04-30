Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hinted at starting a big movement and long march in case of failure of negotiations with the government.

In his tweet on the social networking site Twitter, PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhary said that Tehreek-e-Insaf wanted the talks to be successful but had formulated a strategy in case of failure.

He said Tehreek-e-Insaf would not let anyone make the Constitution a piece of trash and the people as vermin.

In case of failure of talks, the people should be prepared for a big movement, he added. The PTI leader further said that the movement was starting from Monday (tomorrow) with a rally in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. It will culminate in a historic long march.

It should be noted that two meetings have been held between the representatives of the government and Tehreek-e-Insaaf regarding negotiations.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while addressing a large gathering through video link, had said that country was at the verge of destruction and only elected representatives should take on the matters.

he caretaker governments had lost their legal mandate. He said0 Supreme Court’s judges instead of dwelling into internal disputes should fight to uphold constitution. Addressing the workers via video link, former prime minister Imran Khan said that he was distressed by the opening of courts at midnight.

“Apart from the courts being opened at night, I have never criticized the courts. I have always respected court decisions because the nation that does not have justice cannot be independent.”

He further said, “They (PDM) used to tell me earlier that if you want elections, dissolve the assemblies and now when we have dissolved the assemblies, they are making excuses.”

The PTI chief said, “If the government agrees on conducting elections by dissolving the National Assembly till May 14, we are ready to accept the single-day elections throughout the country.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said his party would initiate talks with the government only if the ruling coalition was ready to immediately dissolve the assemblies and go for elections