Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf organised protests at several locations in the city of lights against the census issues.

The President of PTI Karachi, Aftab Siddiqui, visited various protest camps, and local leaders also participated in the protests. PTI leaders Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Arslan Taj, and Alamgir Khan led various protest camps. Members of the Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Azhar, Mahmood Maulvi, Shahzad Qureshi, and others also recorded their protest.

PTI protested in the areas of Numaish Chowrangi, Korangi Crossing, Power House, Malir 15, and Hassan Square, as well as in the areas of Teen Talwar, Gaddap Town, Perfume Chowk, Model Town, Baldia, and at multiple points in Liaquatabad. PTI workers also took to the streets in Landhi, Mominabad, Liyari, Shah Faisal, and Sohrab Goth.