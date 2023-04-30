Share:

PEsHAwAR - Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, the Chairman of the Qaumi watan Party (QwP), held a high-level meeting of party leaders at their headquarters in watan Kor. During the meeting, he expressed his views on various issues related to the political situation in the country. sherpao criticized the judiciary for overstepping its boundaries and interfering in political matters.

He argued that it was not the role of the judiciary to ask political parties to hold talks and that it should focus on upholding the law and ensuring justice for all. He also stated that the judiciary had become divided and was playing a proactive role in helping a particular political party to win the election. The QwP leader stressed the need for electoral reforms to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. He called for the polls to be held on the same day across the country, as opposed to the idea of conducting the polls on separate days in certain provinces.

He also highlighted the importance of completing the country’s first digital census and carrying out the delimitation process, which he said needed considerable time. Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over the poor security situation in the province and demanded a judicial probe into the Kabal Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station blasts to fix responsibility and punish whoever was involved in the negligence. Sherpao criticized the PTI leadership for their attempts to derail the democratic setup in the country and push it towards unrest and anarchy.

He blamed the PTI leadership for the worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its flawed and irrational strategy. Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao also criticized Imran Khan for leaving the province in huge debt after ruling for nine straight years, stating that the debt of the province had soared manifold while the provincial kitty was rendered empty. He also said the PTI leadership was bent on derailing the democratic setup in the country. “Imran Niazi is undermining democracy,” he remarked.