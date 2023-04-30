Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorms in most districts of the Sindh province including Karachi and Hyderabad during the next 24 hours. However, partly cloudy weather is also predicted in the province. Rain with thunderstorms is forecast in Karachi, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 36-73 degrees Centigrade.