Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, Sindh, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next the twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar twenty, Quetta eleven, Gilgit thirteen, Murree ten and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh zero, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade