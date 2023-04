Share:

The district administration claims to have seized 7,000 sacks of wheat worth more than Rs68 million in Rajanpur on Saturday.

In an action against the hoarders, the district administration recovered illegally stored wheat from a private godown on Dajal Road, after which the said godown was sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Mansoor Baloch said the value of seized wheat was Rs68.25 million. Every attempt of wheat hoarding and smuggling would be foiled, he added.