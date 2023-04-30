Share:

Even people are not safe from criminals at Pakistan’s most famous tourist destination, Babusar Top as a family was deprived of their valuables at gunpoint by unidentified armed men.

As per details, a tourist family was going to Babusar Top, when it was stopped at the road by masked men at gunpoint. The family members were deprived of their valuables including cash and mobile phones.

The case of the incident has been lodged on the complaint of Irfan Hussain, according to which, two unidentified armed robbers stopped them by intimidating them with aerial fire and looted valuables. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon.

The affected family belongs to Rawalpindi’s Tehsil of Gujjar Khan. Sources say that the looting of passengers on Babusar Road has been going on for many years.