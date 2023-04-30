Share:

Punjab home ministry has imposed section 144 in Nala Lai and its surrounding areas in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the Punjab home ministry has enacted section 144 for the upcoming 30 days in light of possible urban flooding۔

As per the notification issued by the provincial government, dumping of any type of garbage into big and small drains will be prohibited, the violation of which will result in immediate arrest and registration of case۔

144 has been implemented in view of the concerns of Urban flooding shown by the Pakistan Meteorological Department due to heavy rains.

Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) had recommended to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to implement Section 144۔

The Deputy Commissioner later requested the Punjab home ministry for the implementation according to the request.

