LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi while visiting Parvez Elahi residence said, if the attack on Parvez Elahi’s house was not the work of the government, then government should express its indifference to the matter, adding, if the government was involved in this operation, it should take responsibility, he demanded. Qureshi further said he had come from Islamabad to express his sympathy to Ch Pervez Elahi. The world knows that whenever the Sharif family plunged into trouble,Parvez Elahi always arranged relief for them. While talking to media persons outside the residence of Parvez Elahi he added that Tehreek-e-Insaf is currently going through a test. Earlier they had attacked Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park. Imran Khan’s wife was alone at home. The sanctity of the cloak and the premises was violated by the imported government. Qureshi told media representatives that he had questioned at the negotiation table, that on the one side government is carrying out negotiation while arrest are being made simultaneously. The government team spoke after which the workers were released, he added. Qureshi claimed that when he arrived at Elahi’s residence he recieved a call from Ishaq Dar but he said that he will talk to him only after talking to Parvez Elahi. We are sitting with the government in good faith. If the attack on Parvez Ali’s house was not the work of the government, then government should express its indifference to the matter, he said. If the government was involved in this operation, it should take responsibility, he demanded. Adding to this he said, Ch Parvez Elahi was on protective bail, yet he was attacked.