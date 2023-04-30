Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Culture Department has decided to bear the complete medical treatment expenses of Sindhi famous artist Shabiran Channa and her daughter Nadia Channa, who met an accident a few days ago. Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah recommended for the treatment and on the directives of the Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho of DOW Hospital was written a letter to this effect. The Sindh Culture Minister has said that the expenses of medial treatment of the artist Shabiran Channa and her daughter would be borne by the Sindh government.