HYDERABAD-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the results of the digital census will not be acceptable to Sindh unless the correct numbers of its population were reported.

Talking to the media after offering condolences to Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) local leader Irfan Gul Magsi, Shah said that the inexplicable disparities have surfaced in the average size of a family in the ongoing Digital Population Census 2023. Shah said the average size of a family in other provinces had been calculated at 6.2 to 6.3. Whereas the same measurement in Sindh had been incomprehensibly recorded at 5.4, he added.

According to the CM, the difference in the average was difficult to figure out. He said Sindh’s population could not be less than 75 million at present.

The CM added that his provincial government had already raised certain objections against the digital census. He disclosed that the provincial government had so far written 11 letters to the center in that regard. Responding to a question, the CM said the disbursement of funds for repair and reconstruction of flood-damaged or destroyed houses in Sindh would start soon. According to him, Rs300,000 in total would be released with the first instalment of Rs75,000 expected soon after verification of the flood-hit homes. Shah said the law and order situation in the province was showing improvement as there had been a drop in the crime rates. However, he added that the police had to deal with the dacoits of the riverine forests both in Sindh and Punjab.

Talking about the river flooding in Sindh, the CM said many cities had encroached on the land which was flooded by the river water over a period of several centuries. According to him, the government wanted to ensure abundant passage for the flood water was left so that the towns and villages located close to the banks of the river could be prevented from inundation. The CM later visited the residence of former federal minister Moula Bux Chandio to offer condolences. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting of local bodies of Karachi-KMC, DMCs, and district council, directed to take appropriate measures during the rain emergency period so that the life and property of the citizens could be secured.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary LG Najam Shah, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Administrator KMC Saif Rehman, MC KMC Shujaat, MD SSWMB Imtiaz Shah, MD KWSB Salahuddin MD, PD SWEEP Zubair Channa, PD CLICK Asif Jan, administrators of DMC and district council. The Chief Minister said that there was a forecast of heavy rains, which could cause urban flooding, therefore monitoring of the nullahs for their smooth flow must be ensured. “Recently all the major three nullahs have been cleaned and lined, therefore there should be no problem in the disposal of rainwater into them,” he said and added the connecting nullah falling in the jurisdiction of the DMCs and district councils must be maintained.

Murad Shah said that he has noticed that people were dumping debris along the embankments of the nullas.

“This is unacceptable, and I have already directed the police to impound such vehicles and take strict action against them,” he said and warned the DMCs to ensure that no vehicle could dare to download or dump debris along the embankment of the nullahs within their limits.

Minister Syed Nasir Shah briefing the chief minister said that he has already held a number of rain emergency meetings with local bodies. He assured the Chief Minister that local bodies were prepared enough to meet the rain emergency.

The Chief Minister directed KMC and DMCs to take necessary measures to increase their revenues. “My government would keep supporting the local bodies but, in principle, the local bodies have to generate their revenues, improve their recoveries and try to be self-sufficient,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that recovery of property tax has been handed over to the local bodies – DMCs and district council- and they have to ensure an increase in the recoveries. “If the local bodies administrations focus on the proper recoveries of property tax they would be able to meet all their financial requirements, including carrying out development works in their respective areas,” he observed.

On another occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that his government has enacted a law known as the ` Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 ‘to define different kinds of disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to protect the rights of such persons in the society along with punishments for the people who dare to violate them [rights].

He expressed these views while speaking at a seminar organised on the topic of `Autism: current challenges and the way forward’ by the Pakistan Centre for Autism at a local hotel on Saturday morning.

The CM was accompanied by his Special Assistant on differently-abled persons Sadiq Memon.

The CM recalled that in 2018 his team with massive exercise and hard work had passed a law ` the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act ‘ in which all aspects and kinds of disabilities, including autism have been covered. “The law also defines the rights of differently-abled persons and also fixes the punishments for the people who violate them [their rights],” he said and deplored our people did not read such laws.

The CM said that not only law has been enacted but his government established a centre for education and training of differently abled children and children with ASD in 2019 and then such centers at Korangi and Hyderabad. “Funds are not an issue for the cause of differently-abled persons and persons with autism but the issue is the availability of dedicated, devoted, and trained manpower,” he said.

Murad Shah said that his government was actively supporting the private sector working for differently-abled persons and persons with ASD. “We are ready to provide funds if the private sector extends a helping hand in training the differently abled persons and the persons with autism as useful citizens of the country.

Earlier, Professor Dr. Ghaffar Billioo presented a welcome note and spoke about the alarming increase in autism. He disclosed that there were around 350,000 children with autism in the country, of them about 40,000 were in Karachi.

Dr. Billoo called for spreading awareness about autism among the people. He added that most of the doctors did not know about autism and what to talk about the common men.

He said if a child did not talk at the age of 2 and a half years meant there was an issue with the child. He advised such parents to consult with the doctors when they feel that their child had problems with his movement and speaking.

Dr. Ghaffar defined Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.

He said that if the therapy of such children was carried out well in time the issues get resolved but he called for the establishment of centers for ASD. He disclosed that there were only 15 centers where a trained staff was available.

Ms. Alliya Batool highlighting neglected domains in the rehabilitation of persons with ASD said that the parent did not take their children [with ASD] to marriage functions and such other gatherings because people start taunting them. As a result, the problem of such children aggravates further.

She suggested that parents must socialize such children and train them to take part in educational and recreational activities. She also said that the parents wanted to take their children with ASD to parks but the park administration denied their entry. At this, the chief minister directed KMC and DMCs to dedicate parks for children with ASD and for persons with disabilities in the respective areas.

Ms. Urooj talked about the issues of parents and families in the management of persons with ASD.

At the conclusion of the programme, the Chief Minister mingled with children with ASD and took photos of them, took them in his arms and loved them, and encouraged them.

