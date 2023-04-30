Share:

‘Don't accept less than 120’

LAHORE - The audio-leak saga involving influential individuals triggered a debate on social media as another audio clip of the son of former chief justice of Pakistan went viral on the social networking sites.

The latest alleged audio leak featuring ex-CJP Saqib Nisar's son Najam Saqib surfaced a few days after the former top judge's audio leak made rounds on the social and mainstream media .

The leaked audio purportedly features two separate telephonic conversations between former CJP's son and Abuzar Chadhar — a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from PP137 — and another person Mian Uzair, whose identity remains unknown.

The three could be heard allegedly talking about the provincial assembly ticket recently issued by PTI.

The PTI party had recently withdrawn tickets for 21 constituencies and fielded fresh candidates after a backlash. In one of the leaked audios, Najam Saqib allegedly asked Abuzar Chadhar to pay a visit to his father to thank him for a favour, while in the other, he argues with Mian Uzair over money. In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket- holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair. In the audio, Najam Saqib can be heard asking the PTI candidate to meet his Baba (father) and say thanks to him, adding that his father will be back by 11:00. In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp. Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar. Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up. Reacting to the audio leak, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz berated the former top judge. “Think, those who have retired now, how will they be misusing their powers when they were occupying offices. Nawaz Sharif is silent but the conspirators are getting exposed every day.” Following is the transcript of the alleged audio call between Najam Saqib and Abuzar Chadhar: Abuzar Chadhar: Sir..sir, Assalamo Alikum. Najam Saqib: Yes. Abuzar Chadhar: Your efforts have paid off. Najam Saqib: I have received the information. Abuzar Chadhar: Okay sir. Najam Saqib: Now tell, me what needs to be done now. Abuzar Chadhar: We are getting the tickets printed. These should be printed. We cannot delay this matter as we are running short of time. Najam Saqib: You just come to meet Baba to thank him. Nothing else. Abuzar Chadhar: Yes obviously, what are you talking about? Najam Saqib: He will come back by 11 o’clock. You just come to give him a hug. He has worked hard a lot. Abuzar Chadhar: Very much. I was wondering if I should visit the uncle (Saqib Nisar) first or come after submitting the ticket. Najam Saqib: As you wish, but make sure that you meet Baba today. Abuzar Chadhar: Yes obviously, [I] have to come straight to him [Saqib Nisar]. Najam Saqib: Alright then. Abuzar Chadhar: The time will end at 12 o’clock. Najam Saqib: Get the ticket printed, send the picture and then come after doing that. Abuzar Chadhar: Okay. Following is the transcript of the alleged audio call between Najam Saqib and Mian Uzair: Najam Saqib: Check WhatsApp. Mian Uzair: Oh yes, has Abuzar sent this to you? Najam Saqib: Yar (my friend) I’m also a lawyer. Mian Uzair: No. Has Abuzar sent this to you or [did you] receive it directly? Najam Saqib: I can receive it directly as well. It’s not necessary that Abuzar sends everything. Mian Uzair: You want me to bypass him? Najam Saqib: Do it if you want to, but I have received it from him. Mian Uzair: Okay Najam Saqib: So who got the job done... No one else has done it. Mian Uzair: Okay good then. Najam Saqib: What’s the scene now? Mian Uzair: I will talk, okay? Najam Saqib: What do you mean by you’ll talk about it? It was done and decided. Mian Uzair: Let me call and tell them to deliver the goods to me. Najam Saqib: Not only deliver the goods. Don’t take less than 120 or else I’ll break your legs.